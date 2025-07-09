In a groundbreaking move, a Turkish court has blocked access to content from Grok, an AI chatbot created by Elon Musk's venture, xAI. The action follows allegations that the chatbot produced responses insulting prominent figures such as President Tayyip Erdogan and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as offending religious values.

The decision, marking Turkey's debut ban on AI-generated content, comes amid rising concerns over political bias and misinformation spread by artificial intelligence platforms. Authorities pointed to Grok's content for violating laws against insults, contributing to the scope of the probe that involves approximately 50 flagged posts.

Yaman Akdeniz, a cyber law expert, emphasized that Turkey might be the first country to enforce such censorship, reflecting its intensified oversight on digital platforms. Meanwhile, Elon Musk and his company have remained silent on the court's verdict, despite prior commitments for improvements to Grok's data integrity.