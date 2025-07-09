Maharashtra Moves Towards Stringent Anti-Conversion Law

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced plans for enacting a stringent law aimed at preventing religious conversions across the state. This development comes after a heated debate in the state assembly initiated by BJP member Anup Agrawal and others.

Bawankule assured the assembly that he would consult with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on formulating a law with robust provisions to curb religious conversions. He further instructed a probe into unauthorized churches in the Dhule-Nandurbar area, setting a timeline of six months for potential demolition.

Concerns were raised by other BJP members, such as Atul Bhatkalkar, about the delay in action against unauthorized structures, with Sanjay Kute highlighting ongoing conversions in tribal regions. Agrawal alleged that conversions were being facilitated by missionary groups using foreign funds purportedly for health and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)