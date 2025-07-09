Left Menu

Maharashtra Moves Towards Stringent Anti-Conversion Law

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced plans for a strict law against religious conversions. Following debates in the state assembly, Bawankule promised action against unauthorized churches and to investigate the conversion activities funded by foreign entities, particularly in tribal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:09 IST
Maharashtra Moves Towards Stringent Anti-Conversion Law
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced plans for enacting a stringent law aimed at preventing religious conversions across the state. This development comes after a heated debate in the state assembly initiated by BJP member Anup Agrawal and others.

Bawankule assured the assembly that he would consult with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on formulating a law with robust provisions to curb religious conversions. He further instructed a probe into unauthorized churches in the Dhule-Nandurbar area, setting a timeline of six months for potential demolition.

Concerns were raised by other BJP members, such as Atul Bhatkalkar, about the delay in action against unauthorized structures, with Sanjay Kute highlighting ongoing conversions in tribal regions. Agrawal alleged that conversions were being facilitated by missionary groups using foreign funds purportedly for health and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025