Left Menu

Golden Opportunities: UAE's Visa Makeover

The UAE has revamped its visa programme by introducing the Golden Visa, a renewable residency option for up to 10 years targeting investors, entrepreneurs, and other talented individuals. This initiative aims to bolster economic diversification and strengthen UAE-India relations, reflecting transformative steps towards a non-oil-based economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:11 IST
Golden Opportunities: UAE's Visa Makeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move away from an oil-reliant economy, the United Arab Emirates has revamped its visa structure, offering up to 10 years of renewable residency through its new Golden Visa initiative. This programme targets investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, doctors, athletes, and students, providing them with long-term residency opportunities.

According to UAE officials, the Golden Visa initiative is a significant step in providing high-net-worth Indians and individuals from various nationalities a chance to live in the Gulf nation without needing a sponsor, unlike other expatriates. This development is expected to attract talent and strengthen economic ties, particularly with India.

The initiative comes on the heels of strengthened bilateral trade and people-to-people ties, symbolized by the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed in 2022. The Golden Visa covers distinguished contributions across fields such as business, science, medicine, art, and culture, reflecting the UAE's commitment to diversify its economy and enhance global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025