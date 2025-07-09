Golden Opportunities: UAE's Visa Makeover

In a strategic move away from an oil-reliant economy, the United Arab Emirates has revamped its visa structure, offering up to 10 years of renewable residency through its new Golden Visa initiative. This programme targets investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, doctors, athletes, and students, providing them with long-term residency opportunities.

According to UAE officials, the Golden Visa initiative is a significant step in providing high-net-worth Indians and individuals from various nationalities a chance to live in the Gulf nation without needing a sponsor, unlike other expatriates. This development is expected to attract talent and strengthen economic ties, particularly with India.

The initiative comes on the heels of strengthened bilateral trade and people-to-people ties, symbolized by the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed in 2022. The Golden Visa covers distinguished contributions across fields such as business, science, medicine, art, and culture, reflecting the UAE's commitment to diversify its economy and enhance global collaboration.

