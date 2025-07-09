Pursuing Peace: U.S. and Israel's Push for a Ceasefire in Gaza

At least 40 Palestinians were reported dead following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, coinciding with international efforts to finalize a ceasefire agreement. Hospital officials confirmed the casualties, including 17 women and 10 children, as mediators push for a resolution.

In a second meeting within days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conferred with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, discussing strategies to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The discussions included a ceasefire proposal that aims to pause hostilities, ensure the release of Israeli hostages, and inject critical aid into the area.

The conflict has severely impacted Gaza's residents. Amidst the bombardments, many, like Abeer and Ali al-Najjar, are struggling to secure basic necessities such as food and water. As ceasefire talks progress, Palestinians hope for a decisive end to their ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)