Pursuing Peace: U.S. and Israel's Push for a Ceasefire in Gaza

At least 40 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes as mediators rush to finalize a ceasefire. Netanyahu and Trump meet to discuss ending the 21-month Gaza conflict, focusing on freeing hostages and bringing aid. Palestinians face dire conditions, eagerly awaiting the war's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 40 Palestinians were reported dead following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, coinciding with international efforts to finalize a ceasefire agreement. Hospital officials confirmed the casualties, including 17 women and 10 children, as mediators push for a resolution.

In a second meeting within days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conferred with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, discussing strategies to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The discussions included a ceasefire proposal that aims to pause hostilities, ensure the release of Israeli hostages, and inject critical aid into the area.

The conflict has severely impacted Gaza's residents. Amidst the bombardments, many, like Abeer and Ali al-Najjar, are struggling to secure basic necessities such as food and water. As ceasefire talks progress, Palestinians hope for a decisive end to their ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

