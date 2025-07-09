Left Menu

Deadly Blast Strikes Jale Siyad Military Base in Somalia

A blast struck a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, with al Shabaab claiming responsibility for a suicide bomb attack. There was gunfire after the explosion, but it remains unclear if there were casualties. The militant group has been active since 2007, making recent advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:28 IST
Deadly Blast Strikes Jale Siyad Military Base in Somalia
  Somalia
  • Somalia

An explosion rocked the Jale Siyad military base in Mogadishu on Wednesday. The al Shabaab militant group, linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility, describing the event as a suicide bomb attack targeting Western experts training soldiers.

According to a witness, Ahmed Nur, a sudden blast and subsequent gunfire were observed within the base, accompanied by a massive smoke cloud. Past incidents at the same and nearby bases have resulted in significant casualties.

Al Shabaab, having waged an insurgency since 2007, has gained ground in Somalia this year. However, Reuters could not confirm their claims. While a new African Union peacekeeping mission has taken over, uncertainties remain regarding its funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

