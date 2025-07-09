U.S.-South Korea Defense Cost Dispute Intensifies Amid Trade Talks

South Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to previously agreed terms with the United States regarding defense cost-sharing. This announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Seoul to shoulder more financial responsibility for the American troop presence in the country.

The cost-sharing agreement, drawn up before Trump took office, involves South Korea increasing its contribution by 8.3% to $1.47 billion in the first year. Amid these discussions, Trump has voiced that South Korea should pay more for its defense and has proposed tariffs on South Korean imports.

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, met with U.S. officials in Washington to discuss trade, investment, and security concerns. The discussions aim to work toward an agreement before a looming August deadline, as both nations navigate the intertwined complexities of defense and trade negotiations.