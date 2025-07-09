Centre Assures Telangana of Urea Supply During Kharif Amid Concerns Over Overuse

In a significant move to address the agricultural needs of Telangana during the peak Kharif cropping season, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, held a high-level meeting in New Delhi with Telangana Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy and a delegation of state representatives. The meeting focused primarily on ensuring uninterrupted urea supply for July and August 2025, a period crucial for sowing in Telangana’s predominantly rain-fed agricultural landscape.

Recognizing the seasonal urgency, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the increased fertilizer demand, citing the large-scale agricultural activity underway across Telangana’s rural districts. He emphasized the need for seamless logistics and consistent availability to prevent disruption in crop productivity, especially for rice, cotton, and maize, which dominate the Kharif calendar in the state.

Centre Responds with Assurance and Caution

Responding to the Chief Minister’s request, Union Minister Nadda assured the delegation of the Central Government’s full cooperation in ensuring timely supply of urea and other essential fertilizers. He directed the Department of Fertilizers to coordinate closely with Telangana officials to meet all genuine farmer requirements during this peak season.

However, Shri Nadda also expressed concern over the rising trend of urea overuse in Telangana, citing its potential long-term damage to soil health and agricultural sustainability. Notably:

Rabi 2024–25 witnessed a 21% increase in urea consumption compared to Rabi 2023–24.

Kharif 2025, so far, has shown a 12.4% rise over the same period in Kharif 2024.

“This pattern of excessive consumption must be addressed with urgency, as it leads to soil nutrient imbalance and declining yields over time,” said Shri Nadda, urging state officials to promote more judicious use of fertilizers and implement educational outreach to farmers.

PM PRANAM Scheme: Incentivizing Sustainable Fertilizer Use

During the meeting, Department of Fertilizers Secretary Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra introduced Telangana officials to the PM PRANAM (Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management) Scheme. This Central initiative provides financial incentives to states that successfully reduce their dependence on chemical fertilizers by promoting:

Balanced nutrient management

Use of bio-fertilizers and organic alternatives

Adoption of natural farming techniques

Shri Mishra also emphasized the need for the state machinery to crack down on diversion of subsidized urea to non-agricultural sectors like construction and industry. "Proper tracking, audit mechanisms, and equitable intra-state distribution must be enforced to ensure genuine farmers get timely access," he advised.

Telangana Delegation and Officials Speak Up

The Telangana delegation was composed of key political and administrative stakeholders, reflecting the state’s prioritization of the fertilizer issue. Attendees included:

Shri Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament

Shri Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Member of Parliament

Shri A.P. Jithender Reddy, Special Representative of Telangana in New Delhi

Senior officials from the Department of Fertilizers (GoI) and Department of Agriculture (GoT)

The delegation conveyed appreciation for the Centre’s swift response and agreed to coordinate on ensuring fertilizer discipline, rational distribution, and awareness among farming communities.

The Road Ahead: Balancing Demand with Sustainability

While the Centre has committed to meeting Telangana’s urea demand for the current season, the dialogue marks a turning point in India’s broader shift toward sustainable agricultural practices. With the implementation of PM PRANAM, both the Union and State governments are expected to collaborate more actively on promoting:

Farmer training in soil health management

State-specific fertilizer usage targets

Integration of soil health cards with fertilizer subsidies

Monitoring of fertilizer sale points through digital platforms

As Telangana enters the critical phase of the Kharif sowing window, the government’s assurance and emphasis on responsible usage come as both relief and a reminder—to meet the needs of today without compromising the fertility of tomorrow.