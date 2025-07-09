H.D. Kumaraswamy Launches MSTC’s New Office and Upkaran E-Portal

Marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of one of India’s most impactful public sector enterprises, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, inaugurated the new corporate office of MSTC Ltd at Narojinagar, World Trade Center, New Delhi. The event also witnessed the official launch of Upkaran, a next-generation e-portal designed to revolutionize equipment and asset inventory management across government and public sector undertakings.

This strategic expansion and digital leap firmly establish MSTC as a national digital enabler, aligning its operational mission with the Government of India’s long-term developmental vision under Viksit Bharat 2047.

From Scrap Dealer to Strategic Digital Powerhouse

Established in 1964 with a modest mandate to manage scrap trading for public sector units, MSTC (Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited) has undergone a complete transformation into a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) and a trailblazer in digital commerce for public assets.

With more than 4 lakh digital auctions under its belt, MSTC has become India’s trusted partner in:

Public asset monetisation

Spectrum and coal block auctions

E-waste and surplus asset sales

Vehicle scrapping and recycling operations

Its state-of-the-art, ISO-certified digital platforms have helped deliver transparency, accountability, and accessibility in sectors long plagued by inefficiencies and opaque systems.

Launch of Upkaran: A Technological Milestone

The inauguration was marked by the unveiling of Upkaran, a cutting-edge e-portal developed to overhaul how government entities manage and repurpose idle assets and machinery.

Key Features of Upkaran E-Portal:

End-to-end digital listing, transfer, and disposal of surplus or obsolete machinery and equipment

Support for inter-departmental exchanges to minimize waste and promote reuse

A user-friendly interface promoting ease of access for PSUs, government bodies, and MSMEs

Strong focus on cost-efficiency and circular economy principles

Designed to promote sustainability and reduce environmental waste in government operations

By creating a common digital marketplace for industrial-grade machinery and equipment, Upkaran not only bridges the gap between government surplus and private demand, but also enhances India’s push toward asset optimization and green governance.

Strategic Shift to New Delhi: Closer to Policy and Power

MSTC’s relocation to New Delhi is more than a change of address—it is a strategic maneuver aimed at strengthening its institutional presence in the heart of India’s policymaking ecosystem. Located at the World Trade Center, Narojinagar, the new corporate office places MSTC within close proximity to ministries, regulatory bodies, and key stakeholders, enabling:

Faster inter-ministerial coordination

Policy alignment with national procurement and monetisation goals

Participation in high-level discussions on resource efficiency and asset reuse

This relocation is expected to significantly enhance MSTC’s engagement with government bodies and accelerate the scaling of its service offerings across India.

Ministerial Endorsement: Governance Meets Innovation

While addressing the gathering, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy commended MSTC for reinventing itself into a model of technology-driven governance.

“MSTC is no longer just a scrap trading agency. It’s a model for how digital governance and innovation can transform public service delivery. The Ministry of Steel remains fully committed to supporting MSTC as it steps up to play a greater role in India's development,” he said.

He emphasized that initiatives like Upkaran are not just technological upgrades—they are critical to India’s vision of a transparent, efficient, and inclusive governance framework for the 21st century.

A Pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047

As India accelerates its journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and a global manufacturing leader, enterprises like MSTC are instrumental in building the digital infrastructure that ensures value-based governance.

MSTC’s transformation contributes directly to the goals outlined under Viksit Bharat 2047, a blueprint to position India as a developed nation by its centenary of independence. This includes:

Digital transformation of public assets

Support for MSMEs through democratized access to industrial assets

Sustainable practices in resource utilization

Job creation and industrial growth through surplus asset repurposing

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Digital Footprint

With its strategic headquarters in place and Upkaran E-Portal ready for deployment, MSTC is poised to take on expanded national responsibilities, including:

Launching region-specific digital procurement platforms

Partnering with states for municipal asset recycling

Scaling vehicle scrapping units in alignment with India's auto policy

Leading the charge in green public procurement

The inauguration of the new office and launch of Upkaran not only celebrate MSTC’s achievements but also reaffirm its vision to become the backbone of India’s digital economy in the public sector.