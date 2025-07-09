Left Menu

ASML Adjusts Diversity Policies to Align with U.S. Regulations

Dutch semiconductor giant ASML revises its inclusion and diversity targets in the U.S. to comply with local regulations, following an executive order. The company maintains its commitment to diversity in other markets while prioritizing merit-based hiring. ASML employs around 19% of its workforce in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML has revised its inclusion and diversity targets in the United States to align with local regulations. This move is in response to an executive order issued under former President Donald Trump, which curtails diversity initiatives that are perceived as discriminatory.

ASML, the world's largest maker of chip equipment, confirmed that its diversity and key performance targets would remain unchanged outside the U.S. However, these targets will not apply to U.S.-based employees where they conflict with U.S. laws. The company continues to hire based on qualifications and merit.

ASML's global workforce comprises 44,027 employees, with 19% located in the United States. The company's primary DEI targets include increasing female representation in senior roles to 14% by 2026 and aiming for 24% women among new hires and promotions by 2025.

