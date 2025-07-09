Govt Launches ‘Aspirational DMF Programme’ to Align Mining Development with National Priorities

In a landmark step towards amplifying the developmental impact of mining-related funds, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, today unveiled the operational guidelines of the ‘Aspirational DMF Programme’. This programme aims to strategically converge the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) initiatives with the government’s Aspirational District Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), aligning mineral wealth with social transformation goals in underserved regions across India.

National DMF Workshop: A Collaborative Showcase

The guidelines were launched during the National DMF Workshop held at New Delhi, which witnessed participation from a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including:

152 DMFs from across the country

62 District Collectors

Senior officials from the Ministries of Coal and Mines

State-level DMF Nodal Officers

Line Ministries and development partners

This high-level workshop served as a platform to highlight achievements, identify bottlenecks, and strategize for enhanced implementation of DMF projects in tandem with the government’s socio-economic upliftment agenda.

DMFs: Pillars of Grassroots Transformation

In his keynote address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized the critical role DMFs have played over the past decade in delivering transformative change in healthcare, education, nutrition, sanitation, skill development, and infrastructure in India's mining districts.

“DMFs are not merely financial instruments—they embody cooperative federalism and the ‘whole-of-government’ approach, ensuring that the benefits of mineral wealth uplift those who have historically borne the burden of mining,” said the Minister.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the 100% saturation of DMF funds and called on district administrations and state governments to treat DMF implementation as a mission mode activity aimed at holistic development.

A Vision for a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat

Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, in his address, underscored that DMFs are a vital catalyst for grassroots development.

“From healthcare and education to skilling and entrepreneurship, DMFs are making deep inroads into the lives of people living in India's mining belts. They are helping us build a Viksit Bharat — an inclusive and self-reliant India,” he stated.

Transparency, Innovation, and Convergence: The New Mantra

The workshop focused on strengthening implementation and governance mechanisms within DMFs. Presentations by four thematic groups of District Magistrates and Collectors covered:

Innovative practices for inclusive impact

Transparency and citizen engagement

Challenges in execution and strategies to overcome them

Capacity building initiatives for local governance

Representatives from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) emphasized the importance of audit practices and accountability, ensuring that every rupee of DMF spending is traceable and impactful.

Coffee Table Book 2.0 and Felicitations

One of the key highlights was the launch of Coffee Table Book 2.0, showcasing success stories of DMF-funded projects across states — from maternal health programmes in Jharkhand to skilling initiatives in Odisha.

Several states were felicitated for their proactive adoption of the revised Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) 2024 guidelines. These include:

Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Goa

States recognized for audit compliance: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh

An action plan was also charted to ensure time-bound implementation of PMKKKY 2024 in all DMF districts.

A Public Showcase: DMF Exhibition at Handloom Haat

Earlier in the day, Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated a DMF Exhibition at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi. The event, open until 15th July 2025, showcases products and enterprises supported by DMF funds and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from mining-affected areas. Accompanied by MoS Shri Satish Chandra Dubey and Secretary, Ministry of Mines Shri V L Kantha Rao, the Minister interacted with SHG members and lauded their entrepreneurial spirit.

Way Forward: Grassroots to Global Impact

The convergence of DMF efforts with the Aspirational District and Block Programmes signals a new era of integrated, inclusive, and responsive development in mining regions. With the Ministry of Mines actively steering this mission, the DMF is being positioned not just as a tool for resource redistribution but as a key enabler of sustainable, long-term growth in some of India’s most vulnerable communities.