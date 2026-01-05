Haryana Overhauls Employment Framework with Viksit Bharat-G-RAM-G Act

In a landmark announcement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveils the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, signaling a major shift in India's rural employment policy. The legislation seeks to secure more guaranteed workdays, increased wages, and transparent payments, addressing the corruption and inefficiencies of the MGNREGA framework.

During a press conference, Saini emphasized the act's focus on supporting genuine laborers, emphasizing real-time monitoring and direct wage payments as core features. By increasing the employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days, the initiative aims to boost rural workers' income, as part of an overall strategy aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.

The Act is further supported by a record allocation of Rs. 1.51 lakh crore, surpassing previous funding benchmarks. Crucially, it includes progressive measures like biometric authentication and satellite monitoring. Saini assured that these reforms would ensure timely income, empower rural workers, and integrate with national development efforts under the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan.

