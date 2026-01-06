Left Menu

Harnessing CSR to Eradicate Malnutrition: A Path to Viksit Bharat

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal urges corporates to aggressively use their CSR budgets to fight malnutrition. At a national conclave, Goyal explained how CSR spending on nutrition programs isn't just charity but a strategic investment that promotes future business growth, while advancing India towards a malnutrition-free future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal has called on corporations to channel their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavors into battling malnutrition, emphasizing its importance both for India's growth and the interests of businesses themselves.

At the National CSR Conclave focused on nutrition, Goyal articulated that a comprehensive approach to eliminating malnutrition is essential for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. He urged companies to exploit CSR spending as a strategic investment rather than a mere regulatory obligation.

Two landmark CSR initiatives were unveiled at the event, targeting child nutrition in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the crucial role of protein intake through dairy, stressing collaboration among the government, corporates, and NGOs to fulfill the goal of a malnutrition-free India.

