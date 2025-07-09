YouTube Censorship Sparks Free Speech Debate in Pakistan
YouTube is considering blocking over two dozen Pakistani channels, including political and journalistic content, after receiving a court order. The order, controversial among digital rights activists, is part of a broader government crackdown on dissenting voices, raising concerns over free speech and media censorship in Pakistan.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet, faces pressure to block more than two dozen Pakistani channels following a court order branding them "anti-state." This includes the channel of opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, and other critical journalists.
Digital rights activists argue that banning these channels would further erode free speech in Pakistan, where the government has allegedly suppressed traditional media. As social media is a key platform for dissent, the move has sparked widespread concern.
The situation highlights escalating tensions between online platforms and governmental regulations, echoing similar scenarios in countries like India. Pakistan has been tightening cyber regulations, with recent amendments potentially imposing severe penalties for criticised digital content.
