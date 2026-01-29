Imran Khan's Health Debate: Eyewitness Details and Family Demands

In a developing narrative around Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, his recent eye procedure has become a focal point for political and public speculation. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Khan is in good health following a medical procedure for an eye ailment conducted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

Despite these assurances, Khan's supporters, including his family and political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, are vociferously questioning the official narrative, citing a lack of transparency and details about his medical condition. The PTI claimed Khan suffered from Central Retinal Vein Occlusion, a potentially serious eye condition. In contrast, Khan's sister refuted any serious ailment, alleging misinformation and restricted communication from those administering his care.

With reports of tight security and limited visits to Khan, concerns mount regarding his well-being and the political motivations behind these restrictions. The legal team demands unhindered access to healthcare professionals for Khan, amidst ongoing legal battles stemming from his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case and other charges.

