British Man on Trial for Allegedly Selling Ex-Defence Minister's Personal Info to Russian Agents

In a gripping legal case unfolding in the United Kingdom, Howard Phillips faces trial for allegedly attempting to sell sensitive information about former Defence Minister Grant Shapps to individuals he believed to be Russian agents. Prosecutors argue that Phillips was driven by the prospect of 'easy money' rather than allegiance to a foreign power.

The trial, taking place at Winchester Crown Court, centers on charges under the National Security Act, which could result in a 14-year prison sentence. Phillips, 65, denies these allegations, maintaining that his interactions were innocent. Yet, prosecutors claim he knowingly engaged with British undercover officers posing as Russian spies, offering them Shapps' home address and phone number.

According to prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward, Phillips sought to exploit potential access to sensitive information through a job application with the UK's Border Force and suggested providing logistical support to foreign agents. The court heard that Phillips committed to delivering a USB stick detailing his capabilities, illustrating an alarming breach of national security.

