California's Transgender Athlete Policies Face Federal Challenge

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against California, challenging state policies that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports. The lawsuit argues these policies violate Title IX, a federal law protecting against sex discrimination, and continues the Trump administration's focus on restricting transgender rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:43 IST
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against California on Wednesday, targeting state policies that permit transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports. The lawsuit, submitted in a Los Angeles federal court, alleges these policies contravene Title IX, the federal statute that guards against sex-based discrimination.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the Justice Department's commitment to advocating for equal opportunities for women and girls in sports. Meanwhile, a representative for California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to provide a response to this developing legal tussle.

Under President Trump, the Justice Department has vigorously pursued several similar actions, including a lawsuit against Maine, highlighting a broader administration strategy to curb transgender rights. This increased national scrutiny, particularly after a transgender athlete's notable achievements in California's state championships, has significantly impacted the current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

