California's Transgender Athlete Policies Face Federal Challenge

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against California on Wednesday, targeting state policies that permit transgender athletes to compete in girls' school sports. The lawsuit, submitted in a Los Angeles federal court, alleges these policies contravene Title IX, the federal statute that guards against sex-based discrimination.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the Justice Department's commitment to advocating for equal opportunities for women and girls in sports. Meanwhile, a representative for California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to provide a response to this developing legal tussle.

Under President Trump, the Justice Department has vigorously pursued several similar actions, including a lawsuit against Maine, highlighting a broader administration strategy to curb transgender rights. This increased national scrutiny, particularly after a transgender athlete's notable achievements in California's state championships, has significantly impacted the current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)