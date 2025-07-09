Red Sea Tensions: Yemeni Houthis Target Greek Vessel 'Eternity C'
Yemen's Houthis attacked Greek-operated vessel 'Eternity C' in the Red Sea, marking their second assault this week. Following the attack, four people died, while six were rescued, and 15 remain missing. The Yemeni Navy assisted the ship's crew with medical aid and relocation to safety.
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for sinking the 'Eternity C,' a Greek-operated, Liberia-flagged vessel. This marks the group's second attack within the week, following months of relative calm in the region.
The Yemeni Navy responded swiftly to the crisis, rescuing several crew members, delivering medical care, and ensuring their safe transport to a secure location, as stated by the Houthi military spokesperson in a televised message.
The attack resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with six people rescued and 15 still missing, according to security company sources involved in the ongoing rescue operations.
