Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions: Yemeni Houthis Target Greek Vessel 'Eternity C'

Yemen's Houthis attacked Greek-operated vessel 'Eternity C' in the Red Sea, marking their second assault this week. Following the attack, four people died, while six were rescued, and 15 remain missing. The Yemeni Navy assisted the ship's crew with medical aid and relocation to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:52 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Yemeni Houthis Target Greek Vessel 'Eternity C'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for sinking the 'Eternity C,' a Greek-operated, Liberia-flagged vessel. This marks the group's second attack within the week, following months of relative calm in the region.

The Yemeni Navy responded swiftly to the crisis, rescuing several crew members, delivering medical care, and ensuring their safe transport to a secure location, as stated by the Houthi military spokesperson in a televised message.

The attack resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with six people rescued and 15 still missing, according to security company sources involved in the ongoing rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025