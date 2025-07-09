Left Menu

Rubik's Cube Trademark Battle: Spin Master's Legal Setback

Spin Master Toys UK has lost a trademark case at the European General Court against Greek rival Verdes Innovations SA. The court annulled trademarks related to the shape of the Rubik's Cube, arguing that its characteristics were necessary to achieve a technical result. Spin Master plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spin Master Toys UK, the owner of the Rubik's Cube, has met a legal defeat in a trademark dispute with Greek competitor Verdes Innovations SA. The European General Court annulled the trademarks pertaining to the iconic shape of the Rubik's Cube, sparked by an initial move from Verdes in 2013. This long-standing battle, stemming from requests made to the EU trademark office, centers around the cube's shape, which the court concluded is essential for achieving its technical function and thus not eligible for trademark protection.

The Rubik's Cube, a multicolored puzzle invented in 1974 by Hungarian professor Erno Rubik, has been a global sensation with its enduring popularity among all ages. Spin Master, a Canadian company, acquired the Rubik's brand in 2021 and registered several trademarks between 2008 and 2012 through its predecessor, which the court found to be inconsistent with EU laws.

Despite the setback, Spin Master expressed its commitment to safeguarding the Rubik's Cube's distinctive identity and may pursue this matter further by appealing to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The company insists it still holds other protective rights for the cube and remains dedicated to defending its iconic status.

