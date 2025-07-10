Supreme Court Upholds Block on Controversial Florida Immigration Law

The U.S. Supreme Court maintained a block on a Florida law criminalizing illegal immigrants entering the state, dealing a blow to the statute crafted by state Republicans. The law's enforcement remains barred under the judicial direction of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams due to conflicts with federal authority. The decision was seen as a significant legal standpoint in the continuing national debate on immigration policies.

Florida's request for the Supreme Court to lift the injunction was influenced by America First Legal, a group founded by former Trump aide Stephen Miller. The law includes mandatory minimum sentences for undocumented immigrants entering Florida, sparking criticism from civil rights groups. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier continues to argue the state law's alignment with federal mandates.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action suit against the law, representing undocumented immigrants and immigrant advocacy groups. Concerns raised include the law's lack of exceptions for humanitarian cases and pending immigration relief. Judge Williams criticized state officials for noncompliance with the enforcement block, demanding regular court updates.