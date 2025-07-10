The United States escalated diplomatic tensions by imposing sanctions on the United Nations special rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, known for her critical stance against Israel's actions in Gaza. Announced on Wednesday, the move underscores deteriorating relations tied to ongoing humanitarian concerns in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Albanese, an Italian legal expert, has urged international bodies to sever ties with Israel, accusing the nation of committing egregious acts against Gaza. Her reports cite over 60 companies purportedly supporting Israeli military efforts, prompting calls for accountability under international law—a position that has led to her controversial stance among global leaders.

Human rights communities and international bodies condemned the U.S. action, with arguments positing it as a threat to the autonomy of UN mandates. In a politically charged environment, the sanctions represent broader U.S. strategies since President Trump's return to office, affecting international governance and multilateral agreements.