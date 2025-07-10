Left Menu

China to Join Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty

China has agreed to sign the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone treaty once all documentation is complete. This treaty, effective since 1997, restricts nuclear power for peaceful purposes only. ASEAN aims for major nuclear powers, including China, to commit to non-use of nuclear weapons in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:37 IST
China to Join Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is poised to join the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone treaty, according to a statement from Malaysia's foreign minister on Thursday. The treaty, effective since 1997, mandates the peaceful use of nuclear energy within the region.

ASEAN's objective is to have global nuclear powers such as China, the United States, Britain, Russia, and France sign the treaty, committing to non-deployment of nuclear weapons in the Southeast Asian region, including exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced China's commitment to signing the treaty without reservation during a meeting of Southeast Asian and partner country ministers. While China's foreign ministry has not yet commented, it recently expressed strong support for the treaty and readiness to lead by example in signing it.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025