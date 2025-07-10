China to Join Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty

China is poised to join the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone treaty, according to a statement from Malaysia's foreign minister on Thursday. The treaty, effective since 1997, mandates the peaceful use of nuclear energy within the region.

ASEAN's objective is to have global nuclear powers such as China, the United States, Britain, Russia, and France sign the treaty, committing to non-deployment of nuclear weapons in the Southeast Asian region, including exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced China's commitment to signing the treaty without reservation during a meeting of Southeast Asian and partner country ministers. While China's foreign ministry has not yet commented, it recently expressed strong support for the treaty and readiness to lead by example in signing it.