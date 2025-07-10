Taiwan Showcases Power of New Abrams Tanks Amid Rising Tensions with China

In a display of strength, Taiwan's military revealed its newly acquired M1A2T Abrams tanks during a series of exercises designed to assert the island's defensive capabilities against potential Chinese incursion.

President Lai Ching-te highlighted the significant boost in security these tanks provide, asserting their superiority on the battlefield.

Regional military experts note the necessity for Taiwan to enhance counter-drone measures, a lesson underscored by recent conflicts involving similar tanks in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)