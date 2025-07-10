Left Menu

Taiwan Showcases Power of New Abrams Tanks Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan unveiled its new U.S.-sourced M1A2T Abrams tanks, illustrating their capabilities during military exercises aimed at showcasing the island's defense readiness against possible Chinese aggression. President Lai Ching-te emphasized their strategic importance, while analysts highlighted the need to protect these assets against drones, drawing lessons from the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:43 IST
Taiwan Showcases Power of New Abrams Tanks Amid Rising Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of strength, Taiwan's military revealed its newly acquired M1A2T Abrams tanks during a series of exercises designed to assert the island's defensive capabilities against potential Chinese incursion.

President Lai Ching-te highlighted the significant boost in security these tanks provide, asserting their superiority on the battlefield.

Regional military experts note the necessity for Taiwan to enhance counter-drone measures, a lesson underscored by recent conflicts involving similar tanks in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025