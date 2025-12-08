Leaders Convene to Bolster Ukraine's Peace and Security
Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, and Ukraine met to advance the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. The meeting aimed at intensifying efforts for Ukraine's security guarantees and reconstruction. The Elysee emphasized the importance of continued collaboration towards this cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:05 IST
- Country:
- France
A crucial meeting involving leaders from France, Britain, Germany, and Ukraine took place on Monday, focusing on advancing the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, according to the Elysee Palace.
Efforts are set to intensify in providing Ukraine with solid security guarantees. Additionally, comprehensive measures for the nation's reconstruction were discussed.
The collaboration underscores the committed resolve of these nations towards peace and stability in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNSW to Establish Indian Campus: A New Era in Australia-India Education Collaboration
Misfire Drama: Accused Injured During Crime Reconstruction
NITI Aayog Hosts National Workshop to Boost University–Industry–Govt Collaboration
Pioneering Circular Economy in Solar Panel Recycling: A Green Tech Collaboration
HD Hyundai Sets Sail for India: New Shipyard Collaboration in Tamil Nadu On Horizon