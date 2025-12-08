Left Menu

Leaders Convene to Bolster Ukraine's Peace and Security

Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, and Ukraine met to advance the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. The meeting aimed at intensifying efforts for Ukraine's security guarantees and reconstruction. The Elysee emphasized the importance of continued collaboration towards this cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A crucial meeting involving leaders from France, Britain, Germany, and Ukraine took place on Monday, focusing on advancing the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, according to the Elysee Palace.

Efforts are set to intensify in providing Ukraine with solid security guarantees. Additionally, comprehensive measures for the nation's reconstruction were discussed.

The collaboration underscores the committed resolve of these nations towards peace and stability in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

