Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes People-Centric Grievance Redressal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh underscored the significance of result-oriented and people-centric grievance redressal during a Janta Darshan program held at the Gorakhnath temple on Thursday.

At the event, which saw a turnout of approximately 200 individuals, the chief minister listened to grievances, particularly those related to land disputes and illegal encroachments. He instructed officials to implement swift and strict actions to address these issues promptly.

Emphasizing rapid resolution, Adityanath also addressed financial concerns for medical treatments. He assured that financial constraints would not obstruct access to necessary medical care, directing officials to expedite cost estimation processes and submit them to the government for immediate fund release.

