Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes People-Centric Grievance Redressal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stresses the importance of efficient and people-focused grievance redressal at a Janta Darshan in Gorakhnath. Addressing 200 people, he listens to issues like land disputes and medical care, ensuring prompt action and financial aid for serious illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh underscored the significance of result-oriented and people-centric grievance redressal during a Janta Darshan program held at the Gorakhnath temple on Thursday.

At the event, which saw a turnout of approximately 200 individuals, the chief minister listened to grievances, particularly those related to land disputes and illegal encroachments. He instructed officials to implement swift and strict actions to address these issues promptly.

Emphasizing rapid resolution, Adityanath also addressed financial concerns for medical treatments. He assured that financial constraints would not obstruct access to necessary medical care, directing officials to expedite cost estimation processes and submit them to the government for immediate fund release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

