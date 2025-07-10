Kerala's Regulatory Move to Tame Wildlife Amid Rising Attacks

In a significant development, Kerala Forests Minister A K Saseendran revealed that a draft bill is in the works to mitigate the growing threat of wild animal attacks, particularly in the state's hilly regions. The minister criticized central wildlife laws as impractical, prompting Kerala to explore its legislative options.

Saseendran informed reporters that the state is prepared to enact its own law due to the central government's inaction on amending the 1972 Wildlife Act. This move follows legal advice suggesting the state can legislate on matters within the concurrent list. The draft law will soon reach the cabinet for consideration and possible stakeholder consultations.

Moreover, the Chief Wildlife Warden has been tasked with devising a special drive to prevent animals from intruding into human habitats. These steps aim to protect both lives and properties, addressing the fears of communities living near forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)