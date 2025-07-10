Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Houthis Target Israel with Ballistic Missile

The Houthi militant group from Yemen has claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, intercepted by the Israeli military. This marks part of ongoing Houthi attacks in support of Palestinians, affecting shipping lanes and traffic through the critical Red Sea waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Yemen's Houthi militant group announced on Thursday their launch of a ballistic missile aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military confirmed intercepting the missile, thanks to air raid sirens that activated across various parts of the country. Although most Houthi-launched missiles and drones have been intercepted or fell short, this attack reflects ongoing hostilities, with Israel responding with retaliatory strikes.

Aligned with Iran, the Houthis continue targeting Israeli infrastructure and the Red Sea's shipping lanes as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. Traffic through this vital waterway has waned since the militia initiated ship attacks in November 2023, further asserting a threat seen with their promise of a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by consistently targeting its airports.

