Escalating Tensions: Houthis Target Israel with Ballistic Missile

In a significant escalation, Yemen's Houthi militant group announced on Thursday their launch of a ballistic missile aimed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military confirmed intercepting the missile, thanks to air raid sirens that activated across various parts of the country. Although most Houthi-launched missiles and drones have been intercepted or fell short, this attack reflects ongoing hostilities, with Israel responding with retaliatory strikes.

Aligned with Iran, the Houthis continue targeting Israeli infrastructure and the Red Sea's shipping lanes as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. Traffic through this vital waterway has waned since the militia initiated ship attacks in November 2023, further asserting a threat seen with their promise of a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by consistently targeting its airports.