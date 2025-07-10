Delhi Court Highlights Deeply Disturbing Police Inaction in 2007 Murder Case

A Delhi court has issued a notice to a DCP rank officer, expressing concerns over the handling of a 2007 murder case. The court described the situation as a 'deeply disturbing state of affairs', citing significant negligence and inaction by the local police.

Judicial magistrate Bharti Beniwal highlighted the failure to register an FIR despite substantial evidence of homicide, including post-mortem findings and witness statements. The court noted that the victim, a young man found dead under suspicious conditions, was employed at Mohan Hotel and murdered on its premises.

The court has ordered the Joint Commissioner of Police to investigate the case and ensure accountability, directing a compliance report within three weeks. The hearing is set for August 2, demanding further investigation into the possible complicity of police officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)