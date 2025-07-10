Left Menu

Resolving the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal Dispute

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry, led by Minister C R Paatil, is facilitating discussions between Punjab and Haryana to resolve the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute. Both parties are committed to a solution-oriented approach, with further technical discussions planned under the Centre's guidance.

  • India

In a bid to resolve the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil affirmed the government's commitment to aiding Punjab and Haryana. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti recently convened a significant meeting attended by both states' chief ministers and senior officials.

Minister Paatil emphasized that the government is dedicated to facilitating equitable water resource management between the two states. An open dialogue underscored the meeting, where a solution-oriented approach was agreed upon by all parties involved.

The controversial canal, a longstanding source of legal and political friction, was the focus of discussions. Further technical talks are scheduled, reflecting both states' willingness to proceed under the Centre's guidance. The next round is set for August.

