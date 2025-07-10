U.S. Reassures Southeast Asia as Trade Tensions Escalate

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assured Southeast Asian leaders of America's commitment to the region, amid rising trade tensions prompted by President Donald Trump's tariffs. Rubio joined a high-level meeting in Kuala Lumpur with the foreign ministers of ASEAN and major global players.

In his address, Rubio highlighted the significance of the Indo-Pacific in future geopolitical landscapes, emphasizing that the next fifty years could be shaped by developments in the region. His visit aims to affirm U.S. engagement beyond conflicts in Europe and the Middle East that have dominated recent agendas.

Despite efforts to strengthen ties, Trump's aggressive tariff strategy has caused unease among U.S. partners. Rubio is expected to counter China's influence while advocating for American economic and diplomatic relations. Yet, ASEAN's collective concern over global trade tensions remains apparent.