Kremlin Supports Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi
The Kremlin has expressed its support for the peace talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dhabi. The leaders aim to negotiate a peace agreement to resolve nearly forty years of conflict between the two former Soviet states.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has announced its endorsement of the peace talks scheduled between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope for a resolution that could end decades of conflict. The discussions between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are taking place in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting marks a significant step towards peace for the two nations, who have grappled with tensions since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The discussions are pivotal as they strive to finalize a long-awaited peace agreement.
Kremlin's support highlights the importance of resolving regional conflicts amicably, with the hope of fostering stability and cooperation in the region.
