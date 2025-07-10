The Kremlin has announced its endorsement of the peace talks scheduled between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing hope for a resolution that could end decades of conflict. The discussions between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting marks a significant step towards peace for the two nations, who have grappled with tensions since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The discussions are pivotal as they strive to finalize a long-awaited peace agreement.

Kremlin's support highlights the importance of resolving regional conflicts amicably, with the hope of fostering stability and cooperation in the region.