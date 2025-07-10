Crossing Challenges: UK and France Tackle Channel Boat Incidents

Britain's coastguard has been actively responding to several incidents involving small boat crossings in the English Channel, as reported by Sky News on Thursday.

A request for comment from the coastguard by Reuters was not immediately answered. This situation is developing amidst UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders are expected to unveil plans for enhanced migration controls later on Thursday, during Macron's state visit.

