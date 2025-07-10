Crossing Challenges: UK and France Tackle Channel Boat Incidents
The UK coastguard is managing incidents involving small boats in the English Channel. This comes as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets French President Emmanuel Macron, with plans to announce stricter migration controls. Immediate coastguard comments were unavailable.
Britain's coastguard has been actively responding to several incidents involving small boat crossings in the English Channel, as reported by Sky News on Thursday.
A request for comment from the coastguard by Reuters was not immediately answered. This situation is developing amidst UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
The two leaders are expected to unveil plans for enhanced migration controls later on Thursday, during Macron's state visit.
