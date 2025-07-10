Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: ACLU vs. Trump's Executive Order

The ACLU is challenging President Trump's order limiting birthright citizenship. They seek class action status to block the policy nationwide after the Supreme Court limited judges' power for nationwide injunctions. Trump's directive denies citizenship to U.S.-born children without at least one American or permanent resident parent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:40 IST
A federal judge is set to decide whether to halt President Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that limits judges' power to issue nationwide injunctions. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argues the order violates the 14th Amendment.

In Concord, New Hampshire, ACLU lawyers will request that District Judge Joseph Laplante give class action status to a lawsuit aiming to represent babies whose citizenship could be jeopardized by Trump's directive. Securing class action status would allow for a nationwide judicial order against the policy.

The Supreme Court's June 27 ruling led to the ACLU's latest filing, representing non-citizens whose children might be affected. Trump's order, part of his immigration agenda, will take effect on July 27. The Justice Department maintains it complies with the Constitution, facing opposition from immigrant rights advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

