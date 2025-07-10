Supreme Court Allows Electoral Roll Revision Amid Timing Concerns

The Supreme Court has greenlit the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, emphasizing its constitutional necessity. However, questions about the timing of the exercise have emerged, with Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi raising concerns.

The bench offered its prima facie opinion that Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards could be utilized during the revision. Despite opposition leaders challenging the process, the court has moved the hearing to July 28, demanding the Commission to file a response by July 21.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi assured that no voters would be removed without a hearing, although questions remained about the legitimacy of Aadhaar as a citizenship proof, with the ECI maintaining its adherence to constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)