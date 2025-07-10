Left Menu

Urgent Relief Operations in Mandi: A Unified Political Effort

Himachal Pradesh's leaders, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Jai Ram Thakur, unite in response to severe flash floods in Mandi. Coordinated efforts prioritize relief to affected families, restoring infrastructure and seeking national assistance. Immediate steps include road restoration, temporary resettlement, and damage assessments, amid ongoing search operations for missing victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:58 IST
Urgent Relief Operations in Mandi: A Unified Political Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the devastating flash floods in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated collaboration with Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur to expedite relief initiatives.

After reviewing the calamity-stricken Thunag market, where cloudbursts recently claimed 15 lives, measures to repair infrastructure and aid survivors are underway, with 27 individuals still missing.

Authorities are tasked with road restoration, reconnecting water and electricity, and planning resettlement, while Sukhu plans to appeal for federal aid in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025