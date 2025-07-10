Urgent Relief Operations in Mandi: A Unified Political Effort

In response to the devastating flash floods in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated collaboration with Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur to expedite relief initiatives.

After reviewing the calamity-stricken Thunag market, where cloudbursts recently claimed 15 lives, measures to repair infrastructure and aid survivors are underway, with 27 individuals still missing.

Authorities are tasked with road restoration, reconnecting water and electricity, and planning resettlement, while Sukhu plans to appeal for federal aid in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)