Harsh Malhotra Unveils Roadmap for EV Revolution and Green Logistics Infrastructure

In a decisive push toward green mobility and clean energy adoption, Shri Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, inaugurated a key session titled “India’s Roadmap for Vehicle Electrification” at the prestigious India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. His address laid out a comprehensive blueprint for the future of electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage systems in India, underscoring the government’s commitment to making the country a global hub for sustainable mobility and energy security.

India’s Clean Mobility Drive: Policy Backing and Industry Push

Minister Malhotra began his remarks by reiterating the Modi Government’s unwavering commitment to green mobility. He highlighted the pivotal role of two flagship schemes—FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) and the recently launched PM e-DRIVE—in catalyzing EV adoption across urban and rural landscapes.

He noted that these programs not only provide financial incentives for EV buyers and manufacturers but also help build the necessary infrastructure to support large-scale electrification. “This is not just a transition—it is a national imperative,” he emphasized, “to meet our climate targets, reduce energy imports, and build economic resilience.”

Innovative Policies for Mass EV Adoption

Shri Malhotra outlined several forward-thinking regulatory measures introduced to stimulate demand and ease the EV transition, including:

EV Retrofitting Regulations, enabling the conversion of conventional vehicles into electric variants

Toll Tax Exemptions for EVs, reducing the operational costs of clean transport

Promotion of EV-friendly urban planning, including dedicated parking, charging stations, and low-emission zones

These steps are designed to make EVs more accessible, cost-effective, and aligned with India’s sustainability agenda.

Multi-Modal Logistics Parks: EV-Ready and Green-Powered

In a strategic move to decarbonize India’s freight and logistics sector, the Minister highlighted the development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. These mega infrastructure hubs, integrating road, rail, air, and warehousing, are now being retrofitted with renewable energy solutions and EV charging infrastructure.

This initiative aims to:

Reduce logistics costs by 10–15%

Cut carbon emissions through EV-based cargo movement

Strengthen India’s position as a clean logistics and transport leader on the global stage

Domestic Battery Ecosystem and Circular Economy

Shri Malhotra identified battery storage technologies as the linchpin of India’s EV transformation. He stressed the need for battery solutions tailored specifically to India’s unique climatic conditions, road usage patterns, and energy demands.

He called on stakeholders to focus on:

Local manufacturing of lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and solid-state batteries

Investments in R&D to enhance energy density, safety, and lifecycle

Building a circular battery economy, emphasizing recycling, reuse, and battery-as-a-service models

Such a strategy, he said, would not only reduce dependence on imports but also foster sustainable innovation and job creation in the cleantech sector.

A National Mission Aligned with Global Goals

In a broader context, the Minister reiterated India’s resolve to:

Achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen

Become a net-zero economy by 2070, in line with international climate agreements

Build a transport future that is electric, inclusive, safe, and environmentally responsible

He noted that India’s industrial momentum over the past 11 years is now being channelled into decarbonizing critical sectors and preparing for the next green industrial revolution.

Conclusion: A Call for Collaboration and Innovation

Wrapping up his address, Shri Malhotra called on industry leaders, startups, researchers, and international collaborators to unite in building a robust EV and energy storage ecosystem. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) and cross-sectoral innovation to overcome barriers and unlock India’s full green potential.

“Let us embrace this transformation not just as an obligation, but as an opportunity to redefine mobility, empower our economy, and safeguard our planet for future generations,” he concluded.

About India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025

Organized annually, IESW 2025 brings together global thought leaders, policy-makers, energy innovators, and mobility experts to deliberate on emerging technologies, investment opportunities, and regulatory frameworks in energy storage, battery innovation, and sustainable transportation. The event has emerged as India’s leading platform for accelerating clean energy transitions and nurturing an innovation-driven ecosystem.