Left Menu

Decades of Delay: Relief for 90-Year-Old in '84 Corruption Case

The Delhi High Court provided relief to a 90-year-old man in a 1984 corruption case by reducing his sentence to time served, citing excessive delay in the trial and the man's advanced age as mitigating factors. The case involved corruption charges and underscored the importance of a speedy trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:17 IST
Decades of Delay: Relief for 90-Year-Old in '84 Corruption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has offered respite to a 90-year-old individual, involved in a 1984 corruption case, by cutting his sentence to a mere day. The court condemned the lengthy trial delay as conflicting with the constitutional right to a swift trial.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, drawing an analogy to the 'Sword of Damocles,' noted that the uncertainty over the man's future for nearly 40 years warranted leniency. Citing the man's age and health, the judge emphasized that imprisonment could cause irreparable harm.

In January 1984, Surendra Kumar, then a senior officer at the State Trading Corporation of India, faced bribery charges. His conviction stands despite the reduced sentence. The case highlights issues surrounding the provision for timely trials under India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025