Decades of Delay: Relief for 90-Year-Old in '84 Corruption Case

The Delhi High Court has offered respite to a 90-year-old individual, involved in a 1984 corruption case, by cutting his sentence to a mere day. The court condemned the lengthy trial delay as conflicting with the constitutional right to a swift trial.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, drawing an analogy to the 'Sword of Damocles,' noted that the uncertainty over the man's future for nearly 40 years warranted leniency. Citing the man's age and health, the judge emphasized that imprisonment could cause irreparable harm.

In January 1984, Surendra Kumar, then a senior officer at the State Trading Corporation of India, faced bribery charges. His conviction stands despite the reduced sentence. The case highlights issues surrounding the provision for timely trials under India's Constitution.

