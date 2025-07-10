SAPS Warns Young Women After Namibian Drug Mule Jailed for Trafficking

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a stern warning to young women about the growing threat of international drug trafficking syndicates, following the sentencing of a 30-year-old Namibian woman, Pauline Mbangula, for attempting to smuggle cocaine into South Africa. The incident has raised alarm about the targeting and exploitation of women by transnational drug networks under the guise of fake travel opportunities and romantic deception.

Sentencing and Case Background

Pauline Mbangula was sentenced by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court to eight years of direct imprisonment, with three years suspended, after being found guilty of drug dealing. The conviction stems from her arrest on 22 September 2024 at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, upon arriving from São Paulo, Brazil—a known global hotspot in the narcotics trade.

Authorities revealed that Mbangula had ingested 68 pellets filled with cocaine, in an attempt to smuggle them into South Africa. A medical examination conducted shortly after her detention confirmed the presence of foreign objects in her digestive system. She was kept under strict medical supervision until the narcotics were naturally expelled.

Lured by False Promises and Coerced into Smuggling

In a troubling detail that reflects the modus operandi of drug trafficking rings, Mbangula claimed she had been deceived by a man she had recently met, who promised her a holiday trip to Brazil. Once in Brazil, the supposed romantic getaway turned into a nightmare, as she was forced under duress to swallow the cocaine pellets and become a human courier—a "drug mule"—for the syndicate.

SAPS officials underscored that this is not an isolated case, and that similar tactics are regularly used to exploit vulnerable women. The traffickers often employ manipulation, coercion, and threats, sometimes even under the guise of affection or business proposals, to entrap women into illegal activities.

Growing Pattern: Over 22 Arrests in the Past Year

According to SAPS, more than 22 drug mules have been apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport in the last year alone. These arrests reflect a disturbing trend and a broader international network using South Africa’s major airports as transit hubs for narcotics distribution.

“The regular arrests of drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport should send a stern warning that police in South Africa—particularly at major ports of entry—are constantly on high alert,” SAPS said in an official statement.

The agency added that intensified airport security, advanced scanning systems, and international cooperation have significantly bolstered detection and interception capabilities at OR Tambo.

SAPS Message to Young Women: Don't Be Fooled

SAPS is now urging young women across South Africa and neighbouring countries to exercise extreme caution when approached by strangers online or offered overseas travel under suspicious circumstances. The police highlighted that syndicates increasingly target social media platforms and dating websites to lure unsuspecting individuals into illegal drug smuggling operations.

“A few days of false promises can lead to years of imprisonment or even death,” SAPS cautioned. “Once caught in the web of international drug trafficking, many women find themselves unable to escape.”

Legal and Health Consequences

Drug mules not only face serious legal penalties, including lengthy prison sentences, but also risk severe health complications or death from ingesting drug-filled pellets. If a pellet were to rupture inside the body, it could lead to instant overdose and fatality.

Medical professionals at OR Tambo’s law enforcement medical unit have repeatedly highlighted the danger involved, explaining that smuggling methods often endanger the lives of those coerced into trafficking.

Regional and International Response

SAPS continues to collaborate with INTERPOL, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and international airport security units to identify and disrupt drug trafficking syndicates operating across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

South Africa’s inclusion in international narcotics monitoring networks allows it to respond swiftly to evolving trafficking routes and methods.

Public Education and Awareness Campaigns

As part of its broader crime prevention efforts, SAPS is planning a national awareness campaign targeting youth, particularly young women in vulnerable communities, to inform them about the risks of drug trafficking and how to identify red flags.

Community leaders, schools, and NGOs are expected to play a key role in these outreach efforts.

A Shared Responsibility

The sentencing of Pauline Mbangula is a sobering reminder of the high personal cost of involvement in drug trafficking, even under coercion. SAPS has reiterated that ignorance or manipulation will not absolve individuals from criminal liability, and prevention through awareness remains the most powerful tool against these crimes.

The police are calling on the public to report suspicious travel offers, coercion, or potential trafficking cases, emphasizing that collective vigilance is essential to protect vulnerable populations and uphold national security.