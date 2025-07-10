Left Menu

Houthi Sinking: Rescue of Missing Crew Amid Allegations of Kidnapping

Rescuers discovered four more crew members missing after Yemen's Houthi rebels sank the Eternity C ship. Allegations arise of possible kidnappings by Houthis, who released footage of the attack. The incident reflects escalating violence tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict, with international responses unfolding.

In a dramatic turn of events, rescuers discovered four more crew members who went missing after Yemen's Houthi rebels sank the ship Eternity C in the Red Sea. The United States has raised allegations that the Houthis might have kidnapped some survivors from the attack.

Footage released by the Houthis shows the sinking of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C, targeted with gunfire and explosive drones. This attack, along with a recent assault on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, marks a new level of violence from the Houthis, linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The United States has condemned the Houthis, accusing them of kidnapping the crew of the Eternity C after killing crew members and sinking their ship. Meanwhile, the international community continues to respond, with the European Union naval mission involved in rescue efforts.

