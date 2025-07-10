Left Menu

High Court Halts Animal Testing Amidst Cruelty Claims

The Delhi High Court has ordered a private lab to halt animal testing following allegations of cruelty. Justice Sachin Datta evaluated evidence from Palamur Biosciences and directed CCSEA to improve animal care. PETA accused the lab of unethical practices, pushing the court to demand immediate corrective actions.

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has halted animal testing at a private laboratory amidst grave allegations of cruelty towards animals.

Justice Sachin Datta, after evaluating an inspection report concerning Palamur Biosciences Pvt Ltd, called for immediate interim measures to enhance the condition of the animals involved.

The court has tasked the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments in Animals (CCSEA) to conduct a detailed inspection and implement urgent improvements at the facility within two weeks. Allegations were brought forth by PETA India, which led to the court's swift directives.

