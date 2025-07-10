High Court Halts Animal Testing Amidst Cruelty Claims

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has halted animal testing at a private laboratory amidst grave allegations of cruelty towards animals.

Justice Sachin Datta, after evaluating an inspection report concerning Palamur Biosciences Pvt Ltd, called for immediate interim measures to enhance the condition of the animals involved.

The court has tasked the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments in Animals (CCSEA) to conduct a detailed inspection and implement urgent improvements at the facility within two weeks. Allegations were brought forth by PETA India, which led to the court's swift directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)