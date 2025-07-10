Maharashtra Passes Special Public Security Bill Amid Opposition Concerns

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has approved a Special Public Security Bill to counteract unlawful activities associated with Left Wing extremists, particularly focusing on urban Naxalism.

According to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also manages the Home portfolio, the Bill, after extensive review by a joint select committee and incorporating public input, promises not to misuse the new powers it grants. Opposition members had expressed concern over the broad definition of ''urban Naxal'', but Fadnavis assured a progressive approach compared to existing laws in other states.

The Bill also proposes an Advisory Board led by the Chief Justice or a retired Chief Justice of the High Court to ensure fair application of the law, with enforcement led by senior police officials, not lower-tier officers. No dissent was recorded from the joint committee, indicating consensus around its final form before being debated further in the legislative council.

(With inputs from agencies.)