Left Menu

Maharashtra Passes Special Public Security Bill Amid Opposition Concerns

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has passed the Special Public Security Bill, aimed at curbing unlawful activities by Left Wing extremist organisations, with an emphasis on urban Naxalism. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the bill is balanced and progressive, addressing concerns and incorporating public suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:10 IST
Maharashtra Passes Special Public Security Bill Amid Opposition Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has approved a Special Public Security Bill to counteract unlawful activities associated with Left Wing extremists, particularly focusing on urban Naxalism.

According to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also manages the Home portfolio, the Bill, after extensive review by a joint select committee and incorporating public input, promises not to misuse the new powers it grants. Opposition members had expressed concern over the broad definition of ''urban Naxal'', but Fadnavis assured a progressive approach compared to existing laws in other states.

The Bill also proposes an Advisory Board led by the Chief Justice or a retired Chief Justice of the High Court to ensure fair application of the law, with enforcement led by senior police officials, not lower-tier officers. No dissent was recorded from the joint committee, indicating consensus around its final form before being debated further in the legislative council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025