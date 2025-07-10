Arms Cache Unearthed in JK's Poonch District
A joint search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to the recovery of two pistols, six grenades, and other explosive materials. The operation was conducted by security forces and resulted in finding the cache at Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt.
A cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols and six grenades, was recovered during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to official sources.
The operation was a joint effort by the police, Special Operations Group, and the Army, focusing on the Khanetar area and its surroundings.
Items recovered at Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt included 24 rounds, three improvised explosive devices, one under-barrel grenade launcher, and other materials.
