Left Menu

Arms Cache Unearthed in JK's Poonch District

A joint search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to the recovery of two pistols, six grenades, and other explosive materials. The operation was conducted by security forces and resulted in finding the cache at Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST
Arms Cache Unearthed in JK's Poonch District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols and six grenades, was recovered during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to official sources.

The operation was a joint effort by the police, Special Operations Group, and the Army, focusing on the Khanetar area and its surroundings.

Items recovered at Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt included 24 rounds, three improvised explosive devices, one under-barrel grenade launcher, and other materials.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025