Russian Basketball Player Detained in France Amid US Hacking Allegations

In a developing international incident, the Russian embassy in Paris has urgently requested consular access to Daniil Kasatkin, a Russian basketball player detained in France.

According to his lawyer, Frederic Belot, Kasatkin is suspected by the United States of participating in a ransomware hacking network targeting American companies and institutions. However, Belot contends that Kasatkin is innocent, identifying him as a victim of cybercriminals who exploited his second-hand computer's existing account without his knowledge.

The embassy pointed out that delays in granting consular access to Russian nationals are becoming increasingly common, adding tension to the situation.

