Russian Basketball Player Detained in France Amid US Hacking Allegations

Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin has been detained in France at the request of the United States over alleged involvement in a hacking network. The Russian embassy in Paris is demanding consular access. Kasatkin's lawyer claims he is innocent and a victim of cybercriminals remotely controlling his account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:48 IST
In a developing international incident, the Russian embassy in Paris has urgently requested consular access to Daniil Kasatkin, a Russian basketball player detained in France.

According to his lawyer, Frederic Belot, Kasatkin is suspected by the United States of participating in a ransomware hacking network targeting American companies and institutions. However, Belot contends that Kasatkin is innocent, identifying him as a victim of cybercriminals who exploited his second-hand computer's existing account without his knowledge.

The embassy pointed out that delays in granting consular access to Russian nationals are becoming increasingly common, adding tension to the situation.

