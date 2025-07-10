Russian Basketball Player Detained in France Amid US Hacking Allegations
Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin has been detained in France at the request of the United States over alleged involvement in a hacking network. The Russian embassy in Paris is demanding consular access. Kasatkin's lawyer claims he is innocent and a victim of cybercriminals remotely controlling his account.
- Country:
- Russia
In a developing international incident, the Russian embassy in Paris has urgently requested consular access to Daniil Kasatkin, a Russian basketball player detained in France.
According to his lawyer, Frederic Belot, Kasatkin is suspected by the United States of participating in a ransomware hacking network targeting American companies and institutions. However, Belot contends that Kasatkin is innocent, identifying him as a victim of cybercriminals who exploited his second-hand computer's existing account without his knowledge.
The embassy pointed out that delays in granting consular access to Russian nationals are becoming increasingly common, adding tension to the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Cybersecurity Rules Aim to Stamp Out Mobile Number Fraud
India's Ministry of Women and Child Development Champions Cybersecurity Awareness for Nation Builders
WCD Ministry Enhances Cybersecurity in Governance
ICC Thwarts Sophisticated Cybersecurity Breach
RBI Advocates for Cybersecurity Resilience with AI-Aware Strategies