Diplomatic Plea to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea urging diplomatic efforts to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya from execution in Yemen. Convicted of murder, her only recourse now lies in paying 'blood money' to the victim's family under Sharia law. Advocacy has been heightened due to her urgent situation.

The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step by agreeing to hear a plea that calls for urgent diplomatic intervention to save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen. The petition, presented by advocate Subhash Chandran KR, presses for immediate exploration of diplomatic channels.

Priya was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017 and sentenced to death in 2020. Her appeals were subsequently rejected. The court considers paying 'blood money' to the deceased's family under Sharia law as her remaining hope for pardon.

Her plight has drawn attention as her execution is scheduled for July 16, according to media reports. The plea, filed by 'Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council,' emphasizes her status as a 'victim of war' caught in legal crossfires without adequate defense during Yemen's civil turmoil.

