Gujarat Bridge Collapse Spurs Suspension of State Engineers

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has suspended four engineers following a deadly bridge collapse on the Mahisagar River in Vadodara district. This resulted in 16 deaths and multiple missing persons. Ongoing inspections and rescue efforts continue as the government seeks accountability and safety assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a tragic bridge collapse on the Mahisagar River in Vadodara district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers from the state's roads and buildings department. The incident, which claimed 16 lives, has prompted immediate government action to address public safety concerns.

The decision to suspend Executive Engineer N. M. Nayakawala, Deputy Executive Engineers U.C. Patel and R.T. Patel, and Assistant Engineer J.V. Shah was based on a comprehensive report that scrutinized the bridge's repairs, inspections, and quality checks. This move signals a broader push for accountability within the state infrastructure framework.

Authorities have launched intensive inspections of other bridges statewide as part of a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, rescue operations involving the National and State Disaster Response Forces continue, aiming to recover any additional bodies and locate possible survivors of the collapse.

