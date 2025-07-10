Left Menu

Zonal Councils: Engines of Cooperation in India's Federal Landscape

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the transformation of zonal councils from discussion forums to engines of cooperation at the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Remarking on the resolution of 83% of issues discussed, he emphasized the Centre's commitment to cooperative federalism and advancing state development.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:24 IST
In a significant address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the vital role of zonal councils as 'engines of cooperation' in India's federal structure. He declared that 83% of issues discussed in council forums have been successfully resolved under the Modi government's tenure, marking a new era of effective inter-state collaboration.

Shah made these comments during the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, which saw participation from key representatives of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. Among the notable attendees were Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Odisha's Mohan Charan Majhi. The session tackled longstanding issues around Masanjore Dam and the division of public sector assets between Bihar and Jharkhand.

The expansion in the number of council meetings from an annual average of 2-3 to 6 since 2014, along with efforts to tackle Naxalism and implement new criminal laws, was highlighted. Shah called for concerted efforts towards state development, aligning with PM Modi's vision for 'Team Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

