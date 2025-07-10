Tripura Court Addresses Illegal Immigration Concerns
The Tripura High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation on illegal immigration after the state failed to act on a petition filed by civil rights and student activists. Despite a national directive on immigrant action, the court advised petitioners to wait longer for a state response but allowed re-appeal if necessary.
In a recent judgment, the Tripura High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning illegal immigration into the northeastern Indian state. This development was confirmed by a senior advocate, following concerns pushed by activists about inadequate governmental responses on the matter.
The PIL, brought forth by Dr. Bijoy Debbarma and John Debbarma, had previously sought clarification from the state government on how it intended to comply with a Ministry of Home Affairs directive on illegal immigration. This directive demands strict actions such as detention and deportation.
Nonetheless, during the initial hearing led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, the court noted that the petitioners should provide the state more time to respond, though it left room for renewed court intervention should the government remain unresponsive.
