Tripura Court Addresses Illegal Immigration Concerns

In a recent judgment, the Tripura High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning illegal immigration into the northeastern Indian state. This development was confirmed by a senior advocate, following concerns pushed by activists about inadequate governmental responses on the matter.

The PIL, brought forth by Dr. Bijoy Debbarma and John Debbarma, had previously sought clarification from the state government on how it intended to comply with a Ministry of Home Affairs directive on illegal immigration. This directive demands strict actions such as detention and deportation.

Nonetheless, during the initial hearing led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, the court noted that the petitioners should provide the state more time to respond, though it left room for renewed court intervention should the government remain unresponsive.

(With inputs from agencies.)