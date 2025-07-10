CERT-In and BITS Pilani Unite to Launch India’s First Government-Endorsed Cybersecurity Program

In a landmark step toward fortifying India’s cyber defense landscape, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani Group. This partnership has culminated in the launch of an ambitious 8-week Professional Development Program in Cybersecurity—designed to equip professionals from government, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and industry with cutting-edge skills in cyber defense and threat mitigation.

A Strategic National Collaboration

The formalization of this initiative through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant milestone in India’s national cybersecurity strategy. CERT-In, designated as the national nodal agency for cyber incident response under Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, plays a central role in the country's cyber resilience architecture. Its 24x7 services include cyber incident response, incident prevention, and Security Quality Management Services.

With this MoU, CERT-In steps into a new dimension—capacity building—through its first-of-its-kind academic partnership, reflecting the growing realization that effective cybersecurity goes beyond infrastructure and technology. It hinges on a highly skilled and adaptive workforce capable of responding to rapidly evolving threats in a digitally interconnected world.

About the Cybersecurity Program

Slated to begin on July 19, 2025, the Professional Development Program is an 8-week intensive hybrid course delivered by BITS Pilani’s Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at its Hyderabad campus, with support from its technology partner Rapifuzz. The course is structured with a forward-thinking, real-world-centric curriculum and is guided by experts from both CERT-In and the BITS faculty.

Program Features:

Eligibility: Open to professionals across domains, including those without prior coding knowledge.

Mode: Hybrid—combines online learning, interactive sessions, real-world case studies, and a live capstone project.

Conclusion: An in-person valedictory session at the BITS Hyderabad campus.

Outcome: Participants receive a Professional Development Certificate in Cybersecurity, co-branded by CERT-In and BITS Pilani, symbolizing both academic credibility and national-level recognition.

Key Areas of Study:

Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities

Network Security (Firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPNs)

Cryptography and Secure Communications

Cybersecurity Legal Frameworks and Policy

Incident Response and Forensics

Advanced Topics (Cloud Security, Mobile Threats, APTs)

The course pedagogy integrates BITS Pilani's rigorous academic foundation with CERT-In’s real-world operational expertise, enriched by practical exposure from industry practitioners. This ensures a holistic, application-ready learning experience.

National Voices on the Initiative

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, emphasized the importance of human capital in India's cyber ecosystem:

“India’s cyber resilience finds its true strength not only in developing indigenous technology but also in building a highly skilled talent pool capable of tackling the challenges of the digital and quantum era. Our collaboration with BITS Pilani is a pivotal stride in nurturing such talent and embedding cybersecurity into the national DNA.”

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, noted:

“At BITS Pilani, we view cybersecurity as a national imperative. This program exemplifies our academia-industry-government triad and reflects our long-standing commitment to advancing national security through academic excellence.”

Institutional Pillars Behind the Program

CERT-In Established under the Information Technology Act, 2000, CERT-In is the apex body for responding to cybersecurity incidents in India. It provides a broad range of services including early warning alerts, threat detection, real-time mitigation, and the development of security policies and protocols. Visit CERT-In Official Website for more information.

BITS Pilani & CRENS An Institution of Eminence, BITS Pilani is known for its robust academic culture, cutting-edge research, and strong industry linkages. Its Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS), located at the Hyderabad campus, focuses on developing indigenous solutions and research-driven innovation for national security. CRENS actively partners with industry and government agencies to promote security-focused innovation and upskilling initiatives.

Why This Matters

As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, there is a dire need for an agile, well-trained workforce capable of safeguarding India’s digital frontiers. This program directly addresses the talent gap in the cybersecurity domain, while setting a national precedent for academia-government collaboration. It provides a sustainable model for producing security-savvy professionals who are capable of not only detecting and mitigating threats, but also shaping future cybersecurity policies and frameworks.

This initiative underlines India’s strategic shift from reactive security models to proactive, knowledge-driven defense frameworks—a vision where every professional trained becomes a sentinel of the nation’s digital infrastructure.