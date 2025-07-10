Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for 2019 Murder Convict

In a landmark ruling, a fast-track court has sentenced Amit to life imprisonment for the 2019 murder of a 26-year-old woman who had rejected his advances. The decision was handed down by Judge Neha Garg, marking a significant win for justice.

The crime occurred in Bahupura village, situated under Bhopa police station limits, on April 22, 2019. The victim was headed to the fields with her father when Amit attempted to force her to accompany him. Upon her refusal, he tragically shot her dead.

The victim's father, Tejpal, promptly registered a case against Amit, leading to this critical conviction. Additionally, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, as confirmed by government counsel Arun Jawla.