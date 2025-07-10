Rubio's Diplomatic Dance: Balancing Tariffs and Assurance in Southeast Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Southeast Asia to reassure regional partners about America's commitment despite President Donald Trump's tariff policies. In Kuala Lumpur, Rubio joined the foreign ministers of ASEAN and several other key global players.

Rubio aimed to refocus U.S. interests on the Indo-Pacific, steering attention away from the Middle East and Europe. He underscored the region's prominence in the next half-century but faced challenges due to Trump's impending tariffs on several ASEAN countries and allies like Japan and South Korea.

While meeting with Russian and potentially Chinese counterparts, Rubio addressed concerns about the effectiveness of Trump's tariff strategies. He engaged in discussions about regional security, trade relationships, and the necessity for diplomatic and economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)