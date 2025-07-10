Attempted Assassination of Trump: Suspect Chooses Self-Defense

In an unexpected courtroom development, Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, announced his decision to dismiss his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself. His request was made during a hearing before US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon.

Routh, who faces multiple federal charges including attempted assassination and weapon possession, is alleged to have meticulously planned the attack. Prosecutors claim he aimed a rifle at Trump during a golf game at the former president's West Palm Beach club.

After a Secret Service agent's intervention, Routh was thwarted before carrying out the alleged attack. His trial is set for September, where he faces the potential of a life sentence if convicted on federal counts.

