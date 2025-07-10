Left Menu

Attempted Assassination of Trump: Suspect Chooses Self-Defense

Ryan Routh, charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course, has opted to represent himself in court, rejecting his court-appointed lawyers. Prosecutors allege he plotted the assassination, and if convicted, he faces life imprisonment. His trial is slated for September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortpierce | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:45 IST
Attempted Assassination of Trump: Suspect Chooses Self-Defense

In an unexpected courtroom development, Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, announced his decision to dismiss his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself. His request was made during a hearing before US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon.

Routh, who faces multiple federal charges including attempted assassination and weapon possession, is alleged to have meticulously planned the attack. Prosecutors claim he aimed a rifle at Trump during a golf game at the former president's West Palm Beach club.

After a Secret Service agent's intervention, Routh was thwarted before carrying out the alleged attack. His trial is set for September, where he faces the potential of a life sentence if convicted on federal counts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025